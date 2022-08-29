The Truth is Out There

Murky political groups are exploiting social media systems to spread disinformation. With important elections taking place around the world this year, who is pushing back? We meet grassroots groups in Africa and beyond who are using AI to tackle disinformation in languages and countries underserved by big tech companies.
Who’s in this episode?
Justin Arenstein is the founder of Code for Africa, an organization that works with newsrooms across 21 countries to fact check and combat the global disinformation industry.
Tarunima Prabhakar builds tools and datasets to respond to online misinformation in India, as co-founder of the open-source technology community, Tattle.
Sahar Massachi was a data engineer at Facebook and now leads the Integrity Institute, a new network for people who work on integrity teams at social media companies.
Raashi Saxena in India was the community coordinator of Hatebase, a crowdsourced repository of online hate speech in 98 languages run by the Sentinel Project.
About IRL
IRL is an original podcast from Mozilla, the non-profit behind Firefox. In this season that doubles as Mozilla’s 2022 Internet Health Report, our host Bridget Todd, shares stories of people who are building and regulating AI systems in more equitable ways.
Tell us what you think
